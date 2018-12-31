Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,960 shares, a growth of 31.3% from the November 30th total of 945,135 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,157,071 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 6.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RARX stock opened at $18.18 on Monday. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.54 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Ra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 13 L. New bought 645,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,995.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ra Capital Healthcare Fund Lp bought 1,006,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $15,600,006.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,658,065 shares of company stock worth $41,200,008 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,537,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,297,000 after purchasing an additional 385,587 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 313,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 51,010 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 46,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 513.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 43,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 36,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RARX. BidaskClub upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets set a $34.00 target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ra Pharmaceuticals to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (RARX) Short Interest Up 31.3% in December” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/ra-pharmaceuticals-inc-rarx-short-interest-up-31-3-in-december.html.

Ra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

Featured Story: What is a back-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.