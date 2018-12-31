Rawcoin Price Reaches $0.0079 on Top Exchanges (XRC)

Rawcoin (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. One Rawcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.30, $30.61, $5.64 and $106.02. Rawcoin has a market capitalization of $5,582.00 and $0.00 worth of Rawcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rawcoin has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009390 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026796 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.48 or 0.02275683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000510 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009518 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00161104 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00204802 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $458.54 or 0.12066873 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Rawcoin

Rawcoin is a coin. Rawcoin’s total supply is 704,882 coins. Rawcoin’s official message board is forum.rawcoin.co. The official website for Rawcoin is rawcoin.co. Rawcoin’s official Twitter account is @xrc_rawcoin.

Rawcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rawcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rawcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rawcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

