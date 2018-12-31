Ready Capital (RC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $13.44

Ready Capital Corp (NYSE:RC)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.44 and last traded at $13.62, with a volume of 1022 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.87.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.14.

The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $444.74 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.66.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.08. Ready Capital had a net margin of 31.38% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $34.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Corp will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.68%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Capasse acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.68 per share, with a total value of $293,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ready Capital Company Profile (NYSE:RC)

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

