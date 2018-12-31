REAL (REAL) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 31st. REAL has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and $970.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00002942 BTC on popular exchanges including Radar Relay, BitFlip, IDEX and Bancor Network. Over the last week, REAL has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009422 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $86.69 or 0.02280860 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00161105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00204786 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026641 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026594 BTC.

REAL Profile

REAL’s genesis date was August 31st, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 tokens. The official website for REAL is www.real.markets. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here.

REAL Token Trading

REAL can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Radar Relay, IDEX, BitFlip, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

