Realogy (RLGY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $14.43

Realogy Holdings Corp (NYSE:RLGY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.43 and last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 146512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Realogy in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Realogy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Realogy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Realogy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Get Realogy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.13.

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Realogy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Realogy Holdings Corp will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Williams bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $84,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 49,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,767.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Duncan L. Niederauer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.85 per share, with a total value of $178,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $729,493.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 310.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 30,242 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realogy in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,142,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,772,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Realogy by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,269,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,178 shares during the last quarter.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/realogy-rlgy-sets-new-52-week-low-at-14-43.html.

Realogy Company Profile (NYSE:RLGY)

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Realogy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realogy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.