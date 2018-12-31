RealPage (RP) Cut to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RealPage from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. KeyCorp restated an overweight rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of RealPage in a research note on Friday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RealPage from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $63.00 price objective on RealPage and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $64.29.

Get RealPage alerts:

NASDAQ:RP opened at $47.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. RealPage has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $66.25.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $224.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.33 million. RealPage had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RealPage will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 121,835 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.37, for a total value of $6,380,498.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,227,636.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Seren Capital, Ltd. sold 102,300 shares of RealPage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $5,077,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,440,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,700,874.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,284 shares of company stock worth $45,690,065. Corporate insiders own 24.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 683,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,952 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,049,000. Geneva Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 3rd quarter valued at $330,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of RealPage by 610.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 105,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,840,000 after purchasing an additional 91,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of RealPage in the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware for accounting, maintenance and work order management, marketing, spend management, portal services, and screening and payment solutions.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.