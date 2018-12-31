RealTract 24 Hour Volume Reaches $271,199.00 (RET)

RealTract (CURRENCY:RET) traded 15% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. One RealTract token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, Mercatox and IDCM. During the last week, RealTract has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. RealTract has a market cap of $719,989.00 and $271,199.00 worth of RealTract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009442 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003027 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027240 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.98 or 0.02301225 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00163739 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00202259 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027229 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027173 BTC.

About RealTract

RealTract’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens. RealTract’s official Twitter account is @realtract. RealTract’s official website is realtract.network. RealTract’s official message board is medium.com/@realtractofficial.

Buying and Selling RealTract

RealTract can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, IDAX and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RealTract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RealTract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RealTract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

