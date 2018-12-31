Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Host Hotels and Resorts (HST)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE: HST) recently:

12/20/2018 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating.

12/18/2018 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $23.00.

12/18/2018 – Host Hotels and Resorts was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating.

12/12/2018 – Host Hotels and Resorts was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $24.00.

11/13/2018 – Host Hotels and Resorts had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. According to Zacks, “Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts have outperformed its industry year to date. The company is expected to gain from its solid portfolio of upscale hotels across potential markets and strategic capital-recycling program. In September, the company announced the sale of the New York Marriott Marquis retail, theater, and signage commercial condominium units for $442 million. It also disclosed selling of the W New York – Union Square, for $171 million. These dispositions came as part of its effort to lower exposure to profitability-challenged assets in the New York market. Further, its productivity improvement efforts and healthy balance sheet with ample liquidity augur well for long-term growth. Nevertheless, elevated supply in some of the company’s key markets is expected to affect its pricing power. Hike in interest rate adds to its woes.”

11/13/2018 – Host Hotels and Resorts was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/3/2018 – Host Hotels and Resorts was given a new $23.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:HST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.67. The stock had a trading volume of 5,122,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,728,601. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Host Hotels and Resorts (NYSE:HST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Host Hotels and Resorts had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Host Hotels and Resorts Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 47.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 122,326,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,581,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,770 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 78,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 10,963 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 588.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,665 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 559,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 224,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $9,274,000. Institutional investors own 97.69% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

