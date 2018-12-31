Reckitt Benckiser Group (RB) Given a GBX 5,100 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) received a GBX 5,100 ($66.64) target price from equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Monday. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential downside of 15.92% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RB. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 6,450 ($84.28) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 6,000 ($78.40) to GBX 6,400 ($83.63) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 5,850 ($76.44) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,800 ($114.99) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,060 ($92.25).

Shares of LON:RB opened at GBX 6,066 ($79.26) on Monday. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,562 ($72.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,110.43 ($105.98).

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

