Regions Financial Corp (RF) Receives $18.41 Consensus PT from Analysts

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.41.

RF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wedbush set a $22.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $20.00 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regions Financial by 245.8% during the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the second quarter worth about $116,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $150,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Regions Financial during the third quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.38. The stock had a trading volume of 10,700,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,126,040. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 56.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. Its Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending, as well as equipment lease financing services and corresponding deposits.

