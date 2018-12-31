Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Acquires 27,534 Shares of Trex Company Inc (TREX)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 8,293.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,866 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,534 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Trex were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 30,998 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 46,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Trex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 53,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in Trex by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Trex to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.35.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $58.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 2.27. Trex Company Inc has a 1-year low of $50.72 and a 1-year high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $166.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.10 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 46.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood/plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for the residential and commercial decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Enhance, and Trex Select protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; and Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system for grooved boards.

