Remme Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges (REM)

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. Remme has a total market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $330,722.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Remme token can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, DEx.top and Kuna. During the last week, Remme has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $464.86 or 0.12152220 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000013 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000152 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00028441 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00001277 BTC.

QuarkChain (QKC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Remme Profile

Remme (REM) is a token. It launched on December 4th, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 614,315,410 tokens. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Remme’s official website is remme.io. Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme.

Buying and Selling Remme

Remme can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kuna, Tidex, IDEX, DEx.top and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Remme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Remme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Remme using one of the exchanges listed above.

