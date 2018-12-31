Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.07 Million Position in Dean Foods Co (DF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Dean Foods Co (NYSE:DF) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,981,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.17% of Dean Foods worth $14,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dean Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Dean Foods by 276.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 27,935 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Dean Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dean Foods by 92.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DF shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Dean Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $13.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Dean Foods from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dean Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price target on shares of Dean Foods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

NYSE:DF opened at $3.82 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $349.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.15 and a beta of -0.01. Dean Foods Co has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Dean Foods (NYSE:DF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Dean Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dean Foods Co will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Dean Foods’s payout ratio is currently 15.00%.

Dean Foods Profile

Dean Foods Company, a food and beverage company, processes and distributes milk, and other dairy and dairy case products in the United States. The company manufactures, markets, and distributes various branded and private label dairy, and diary case products, such as fluid milk, ice creams, cultured dairy products, creamers, ice cream mixes, and other dairy products; and juices, teas, bottled water, and other products.

