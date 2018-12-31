Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.39 Million Position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (OLBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 454,740 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.68% of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) worth $14,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 72.2% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the second quarter valued at $202,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at $201,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) by 73.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) during the third quarter valued at $287,000. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) alerts:

NASDAQ:OLBK opened at $25.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.53 million, a PE ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 0.37. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $35.72.

Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $27.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 20.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Line Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 13th. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

OLBK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.25.

In other news, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 4,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $124,190.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric D. Hovde sold 936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total transaction of $28,323.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 1,830 shares of company stock worth $51,270 and sold 16,966 shares worth $511,691. Company insiders own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-14-39-million-position-in-old-line-bancshares-inc-md-olbk.html.

About Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD)

Old Line Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Line Bank that provides banking products and services to small and medium size businesses, entrepreneurs, professionals, consumers, and high net worth clients. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including demand, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Line Bancshares, Inc. (MD) (NASDAQ:OLBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Line Bancshares Inc. (MD) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.