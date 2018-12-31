Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics Ltd – (NYSE:MIXT) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,025,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 4.54% of MiX Telematics worth $14,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MIXT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 230.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 59,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 120,515 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 39,348 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 190,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 89,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of MiX Telematics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after buying an additional 132,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.74% of the company’s stock.

Get MiX Telematics alerts:

MIXT opened at $15.06 on Monday. MiX Telematics Ltd – has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The firm has a market cap of $340.01 million, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.48.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.37 million. MiX Telematics had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%. MiX Telematics’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that MiX Telematics Ltd – will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 23rd were issued a $0.0529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 21st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. MiX Telematics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of MiX Telematics from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. ValuEngine cut shares of MiX Telematics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $14.80 Million Stake in MiX Telematics Ltd – (MIXT)” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/renaissance-technologies-llc-has-14-80-million-stake-in-mix-telematics-ltd-mixt.html.

MiX Telematics Company Profile

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

Read More: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for MiX Telematics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiX Telematics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.