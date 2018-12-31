Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) Shares Bought by Standard Life Aberdeen plc

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $7,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RSG. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RSG shares. Bank of America cut Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.25.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.35 per share, with a total value of $108,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RSG opened at $71.93 on Monday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.26 and a 12-month high of $78.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

