Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Humana (HUM)

12/31/2018 – Humana had its "hold" rating reaffirmed by analysts at Zacks Investment Research. They now have a $306.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, "Humana's shares have outperformed its industry's growth in a year's time. The insurer is well-poised for growth on the back of its strong Medicare business. Its top line has been witnessing an uptrend for the past several years. Sufficient generation of cash flow has helped the company take up many capital deployment initiatives aimed at enhancing its shareholder value. Acquisitions and dispositions made by the company have also led to business growth over the last few quarters. However, its rising level of expenses since 2010 persistently weighs on the bottom line. The company expects to witness rise in benefit expenses which will lead to an overall increase in operating expenses going forward."

12/20/2018 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $283.00 price target on the stock.

12/20/2018 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $327.00 price target on the stock.

12/19/2018 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/14/2018 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $350.00 price target on the stock.

12/13/2018 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/7/2018 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2018 – Humana was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $373.00 price target on the stock.

12/3/2018 – Humana was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/8/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $318.00 to $349.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at from $350.00 to $373.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $400.00 to $418.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Humana was given a new $390.00 price target on by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $400.00 to $415.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2018 – Humana had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from $388.00 to $410.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Humana stock traded up $4.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $286.55. 46,870 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,815. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. Humana Inc has a 1 year low of $247.97 and a 1 year high of $355.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The insurance provider reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.97 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.54%.

In other news, insider Heidi S. Margulis sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.22, for a total value of $786,760.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,072,097.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 4,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.06, for a total value of $1,576,379.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,622,398.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $747,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Humana by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in Humana by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 19,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,741,000 after buying an additional 4,526 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

