Rev Group Inc (REVG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Rev Group Inc (NYSE:REVG) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rev Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the lowest is ($0.05). Rev Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rev Group will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Rev Group.

Get Rev Group alerts:

Rev Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Rev Group had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $659.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Rev Group’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rev Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. SunTrust Banks set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold revg” rating in a research report on Monday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley set a $11.00 price target on shares of Rev Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Rev Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.88.

Shares of NYSE REVG traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.51. 634,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 613,904. Rev Group has a 12-month low of $6.41 and a 12-month high of $33.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 30th. Rev Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REVG. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Rev Group by 271.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,733 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the second quarter worth approximately $799,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Rev Group by 1,272.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 53,848 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the second quarter worth approximately $16,537,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Rev Group in the second quarter worth approximately $4,055,000.

About Rev Group

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers a range of fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipal fire departments, EMS providers, and private fleets through dealers.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rev Group (REVG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rev Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rev Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.