Reviewing G Willi-Food International (WILC) and SpartanNash (SPTN)

G Willi-Food International (NASDAQ:WILC) and SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for G Willi-Food International and SpartanNash, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G Willi-Food International 0 0 0 0 N/A SpartanNash 1 3 1 0 2.00

SpartanNash has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 19.89%. Given SpartanNash’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SpartanNash is more favorable than G Willi-Food International.

Profitability

This table compares G Willi-Food International and SpartanNash’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G Willi-Food International 9.45% 7.32% 6.82% SpartanNash 1.02% 9.81% 3.49%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of SpartanNash shares are held by institutional investors. 79.1% of G Willi-Food International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of SpartanNash shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares G Willi-Food International and SpartanNash’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G Willi-Food International $89.99 million 1.01 $7.21 million N/A N/A SpartanNash $8.13 billion 0.07 -$52.84 million $2.10 8.04

G Willi-Food International has higher earnings, but lower revenue than SpartanNash.

Risk & Volatility

G Willi-Food International has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SpartanNash has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SpartanNash pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. G Willi-Food International does not pay a dividend. SpartanNash pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SpartanNash has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

SpartanNash beats G Willi-Food International on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G Willi-Food International

G. Willi-Food International Ltd. develops, imports, exports, markets, and distributes various food products worldwide. It offers canned vegetables and pickles, including mushrooms, artichoke, beans, asparagus, capers, corn kernels, baby corn, palm hearts, vine leaves, sour pickles, mixed pickled vegetables, pickled peppers, an assortment of olives, garlic, roasted eggplant, and sun and dried tomatoes; and canned fish comprising tuna, sardines, anchovies, smoked and pressed cod liver, herring, fish paste, and salmon. The company also provides canned fruits that include pineapple, peaches, apricots, pears, mangos, cherries, litchis, and fruit cocktail; edible oils comprising olive, sunflower, soybean, corn, and rapeseed oil; dairy and dairy substitutes consisting of cheese, feta, Bulgarian cubes, goat cheese, fetina, butter, butter spreads, margarine, melted cheese, cheese alternatives, condensed milk, whipped cream, and other products; and dried fruits, nuts, and beans, such as figs, apricots and organic apricots, organic chestnuts, sunflower and sesame seeds, walnuts, pine nuts, cashews, banana chips, pistachios, and peanuts. In addition, it offers instant noodle soups, frozen edamame soybeans, freeze dried instant coffee, bagels, breadstick, coffee creamers, lemon juice, halva, Turkish delight, cookies, vinegar, sweet pastry and crackers, sauces, corn flour, rice, rice sticks, pasta, spaghetti and noodles, breakfast cereals, corn flakes, rusks, couscous, tortilla, dried apples snacks, deserts, and light and alcoholic beverages. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. markets its products under the Willi-Food, Donna Rozza, Manchow, Gold Frost, Tifeeret, Say cheese, and Emma brand names. The company was formerly known as G. Willi-Food Ltd. and changed its name to G. Willi-Food International Ltd. in June 1996. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. G. Willi-Food International Ltd. is a subsidiary of Willi-Food Investments Ltd.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retail locations, food service distributors, and corporate-owned retail stores. This segment also offers various value-added services to retailers. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products to military commissaries and exchanges located in 45 states across the United States and the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Italy, Bahrain, Djibouti, and Egypt. The Retail segment primarily operates neighborhood supermarkets. As of December 30, 2017, this segment operated 145 owned retail stores in the Midwest region primarily under the Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Markets, VG's Grocery, Dan's Supermarket, and Family Fresh Market banners; and offered pharmacy services in 87 of its stores, as well as operated 31 fuel centers at its retail stores. SpartanNash Company also markets and distributes private brand items primarily under the Our Family, Open Acres, Top Care, Tippy Toes, Full Circle, Culinary Tours, PAWS Premium, Valu Time, Freedom's Choice, and Home Base brands. The company was formerly known as Spartan Stores, Inc. and changed its name to SpartanNash Company in November 2013. SpartanNash Company was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

