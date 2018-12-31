Reviewing Quantenna Communications (QTNA) and Ultra Clean (UCTT)

Quantenna Communications (NASDAQ:QTNA) and Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Quantenna Communications alerts:

This table compares Quantenna Communications and Ultra Clean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quantenna Communications $176.36 million 3.01 $34.41 million ($0.02) -710.00 Ultra Clean $924.35 million 0.35 $75.08 million $2.34 3.53

Ultra Clean has higher revenue and earnings than Quantenna Communications. Quantenna Communications is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ultra Clean, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.5% of Ultra Clean shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Quantenna Communications shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Ultra Clean shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Quantenna Communications and Ultra Clean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quantenna Communications 0 1 8 1 3.00 Ultra Clean 0 0 5 0 3.00

Quantenna Communications presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 40.85%. Ultra Clean has a consensus price target of $20.25, suggesting a potential upside of 145.45%. Given Ultra Clean’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Quantenna Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Quantenna Communications and Ultra Clean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quantenna Communications 17.07% 3.65% 3.08% Ultra Clean 5.38% 19.76% 11.04%

Risk and Volatility

Quantenna Communications has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ultra Clean has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Quantenna Communications on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quantenna Communications

Quantenna Communications, Inc. designs, develops, and markets wireless communication solutions enabling wireless local area networking in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions portfolio comprises radio frequency chips and digital baseband chips, which support the IEEE Wi-Fi standards, including 802.11n, 802.11ac, and draft 802.11ax. It offers its products for home networking applications, including home gateways, repeaters, and set-top boxes, as well as retail, outdoor, small and medium business, enterprise, and consumer electronics applications. The company sells its Wi-Fi solutions directly to original equipment manufacturers and original design manufacturers; and third-party distributors. Quantenna Communications, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products. The company also provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies, which are support structures fabricated from steel tubing or folded sheet metal; and top-plate assemblies. In addition, it offers fluid delivery systems consists of one or more chemical delivery units; process modules, which are the subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and other high level assemblies. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturing customers in the semiconductor capital equipment, consumer, medical, energy, industrial, and research industries. Ultra Clean Holding, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Quantenna Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quantenna Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.