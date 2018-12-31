Reviewing Z-Trim (FBER) & RiceBran Technologies (RIBT)

Z-Trim (OTCMKTS:FBER) and RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Z-Trim and RiceBran Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Z-Trim 0 0 0 0 N/A RiceBran Technologies 0 1 1 0 2.50

RiceBran Technologies has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.35%. Given RiceBran Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe RiceBran Technologies is more favorable than Z-Trim.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Z-Trim and RiceBran Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Z-Trim $1.17 million 0.15 -$3.15 million N/A N/A RiceBran Technologies $13.35 million 6.03 -$4.53 million N/A N/A

Z-Trim has higher earnings, but lower revenue than RiceBran Technologies.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Z-Trim shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.7% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 82.4% of Z-Trim shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of RiceBran Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Z-Trim has a beta of 4.3, indicating that its stock price is 330% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, RiceBran Technologies has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Z-Trim and RiceBran Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Z-Trim N/A N/A N/A RiceBran Technologies -74.93% -45.57% -39.26%

Summary

Z-Trim beats RiceBran Technologies on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Z-Trim

Agritech Worldwide, Inc. does not have significant business operations. Previously, it developed products and processes that converted agricultural by-products into multi-functional ingredients for use in the food manufacturing and other industries. The company was formerly known as Z Trim Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Agritech Worldwide, Inc. in April 2016. Agritech Worldwide, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies processes and markets healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from raw rice bran. The company manufactures and distributes stabilized rice bran (SRB) in various granulations with other products and derivatives. It offers RiBalance, a rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich derivative of RiBalance; and protein and protein/fiber blends under the ProRyza brand. The company serves natural food, food and animal nutrition manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company was formerly known as NutraCea and changed its name to RiceBran Technologies in October 2012. RiceBran Technologies was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas.

