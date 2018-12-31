Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (RBA) Receives $35.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 11.4% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 22,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 10.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 31,951 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 124,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,471,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.65. 607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,563. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of $29.64 and a 1-year high of $38.77.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.59 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 28th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets.

