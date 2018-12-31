River and Mercantile Group PLC (RIV) Insider Jonathan Dawson Purchases 10,000 Shares

River and Mercantile Group PLC (LON:RIV) insider Jonathan Dawson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £22,800 ($29,792.24).

RIV stock opened at GBX 232 ($3.03) on Monday. River and Mercantile Group PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 255.75 ($3.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 397 ($5.19).

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 353 ($4.61) price objective on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of River and Mercantile Group in a research report on Monday, September 24th.

River and Mercantile Group Company Profile

River and Mercantile Group PLC is an asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm engages in advisory, fiduciary management, derivative solutions, and equity solutions. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Group Limited. River and Mercantile Group PLC is based in London, United Kingdom.

