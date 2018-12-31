Rocketcoin (ROCK) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges

Rocketcoin (CURRENCY:ROCK) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Over the last week, Rocketcoin has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rocketcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Rocketcoin has a market capitalization of $7,315.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Rocketcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.02270280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00162758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00201238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027063 BTC.

About Rocketcoin

Rocketcoin’s total supply is 65,007,932 coins and its circulating supply is 65,001,908 coins. Rocketcoin’s official Twitter account is @RocketCoin2. The official website for Rocketcoin is www.rocketcoin.net.

Rocketcoin Coin Trading

Rocketcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocketcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rocketcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocketcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

