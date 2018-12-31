Royal Bank of Canada (RY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$110.10.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RY shares. Barclays raised their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$109.00 to C$108.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. TD Securities raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$115.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd.

TSE:RY opened at C$93.10 on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$90.10 and a 1-year high of C$108.52.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.12 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$10.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.13 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 9.62262545805147 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.08%.

In related news, insider Alex Douglas Mcgregor sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.06, for a total value of C$980,600.00. Also, Director David Ian Mckay sold 10,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$98.35, for a total transaction of C$1,011,234.70. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 900 shares of company stock valued at $67,740 and have sold 32,720 shares valued at $3,186,423.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers check and savings accounts; home equity and auto financing, personal lending, private banking, mutual fund, self-directed brokerage account, and guaranteed investment certificate services; and credit cards, and payment products and solutions for individuals.

