Royalties Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (XRY)

Royalties (CURRENCY:XRY) traded 47.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Royalties has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $2.00 worth of Royalties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Royalties coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Royalties has traded 62.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009396 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $85.17 or 0.02270280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00162758 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00201238 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027166 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027063 BTC.

Royalties Coin Profile

Royalties’ total supply is 18,446,748,239 coins. Royalties’ official Twitter account is @RoyaltiesGroup. Royalties’ official website is xry.io.

Buying and Selling Royalties

Royalties can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Royalties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Royalties should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Royalties using one of the exchanges listed above.

