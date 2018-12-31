Russian Miner Coin (RMC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00

Russian Miner Coin (CURRENCY:RMC) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Over the last week, Russian Miner Coin has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. One Russian Miner Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $675.38 or 0.17998018 BTC on major exchanges including BitFlip and Kuna. Russian Miner Coin has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Russian Miner Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009459 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027186 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.04 or 0.02301499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00163383 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00202105 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027183 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027146 BTC.

About Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin’s total supply is 10,757 coins and its circulating supply is 1,507 coins. Russian Miner Coin’s official Twitter account is @russianminerco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Russian Miner Coin is rmc.one.

Buying and Selling Russian Miner Coin

Russian Miner Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kuna and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Russian Miner Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Russian Miner Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Russian Miner Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

