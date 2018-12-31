Sabre Corp (SABR) Stake Increased by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabre were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $122,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $322,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $185,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sabre during the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Sabre news, insider Judson Wade Jones sold 7,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $177,094.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,465.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy C. Odom sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.78, for a total value of $247,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,946.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 40,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,027,084. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Sabre stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58. Sabre Corp has a 52 week low of $17.91 and a 52 week high of $26.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Sabre had a return on equity of 45.54% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $970.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. Sabre’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sabre Corp will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 21st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Sabre’s payout ratio is presently 43.08%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SABR shares. BidaskClub cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Imperial Capital set a $33.00 price target on Sabre and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sabre from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Sabre in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut Sabre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Sabre Company Profile

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides technology solutions to the travel and tourism industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Travel Network, and Airline and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Network segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

