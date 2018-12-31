SAGE Therapeutics (SAGE) Shares Up 7.6%

SAGE Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) shares shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.91 and last traded at $95.79. 516,834 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 488,644 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.99.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAGE. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on SAGE Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH set a $210.00 price target on SAGE Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SAGE Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.58.

The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 2.73.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.41) by ($0.22). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.97) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAGE Therapeutics Inc will post -7.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 950,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $134,277,000 after buying an additional 379,121 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 622.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 379,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,466,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after buying an additional 262,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,085,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $577,121,000 after buying an additional 262,990 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in SAGE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $34,640,000.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate comprises brexanolone, a proprietary intravenous formulation of allopregnanolone that has completed III clinical trials for the treatment of post-partum depression (PPD).

