Sakura Bloom Hits One Day Volume of $238,611.00 (SKB)

Sakura Bloom (CURRENCY:SKB) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. Sakura Bloom has a market cap of $6.65 million and approximately $238,611.00 worth of Sakura Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sakura Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox. Over the last week, Sakura Bloom has traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sakura Bloom alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.17 or 0.02300406 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000061 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Sakura Bloom Profile

Sakura Bloom (CRYPTO:SKB) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2015. Sakura Bloom’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,582,965,294 tokens. Sakura Bloom’s official website is www.skb-coin.jp/en. Sakura Bloom’s official Twitter account is @skb_pay. Sakura Bloom’s official message board is www.skb-coin.jp/en/news.

Buying and Selling Sakura Bloom

Sakura Bloom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Neraex and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sakura Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sakura Bloom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sakura Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Sakura Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sakura Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.