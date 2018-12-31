SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) versus Southwestern Energy (SWN) Financial Comparison

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II (NYSE:SDR) and Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Get SandRidge Mississippian Trust II alerts:

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Southwestern Energy has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Southwestern Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 71.31% 23.23% 23.23% Southwestern Energy 14.22% 22.07% 6.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Southwestern Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SandRidge Mississippian Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A Southwestern Energy 7 13 3 0 1.83

Southwestern Energy has a consensus price target of $5.80, suggesting a potential upside of 64.31%. Given Southwestern Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Southwestern Energy is more favorable than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Dividends

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 23.8%. Southwestern Energy does not pay a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and Southwestern Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SandRidge Mississippian Trust II $15.64 million 2.67 $11.60 million N/A N/A Southwestern Energy $3.20 billion 0.64 $1.05 billion $0.44 8.02

Southwestern Energy has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Mississippian Trust II.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.3% of SandRidge Mississippian Trust II shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Southwestern Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Company Profile

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II holds royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company's properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. As of December 31, 2017, its properties consisted of royalty interests in the initial wells and 173 additional wells. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. SandRidge Mississippian Trust II is a subsidiary of SandRidge Exploration and Production, LLC.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the Marcellus Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 191,226 net acres in Northeast Appalachia; Marcellus Shale, Utica, and Upper Devonian unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs covering approximately 290,291 net acres in Southwest Appalachia; and the Fayetteville Shale, an unconventional natural gas reservoir covering approximately 917,842 net acres in Arkansas. It also holds interest in properties located in Colorado and Louisiana. In addition, the company engages in gathering, marketing, and transporting natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). As of December 31, 2017, it had a pipeline of 2,045 miles and 16 miles in Louisiana in its gathering systems. The company's estimated proved natural gas, oil, and NGLs reserves comprise 14,775 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent (Bcfe); and 6,855 Bcfe of proved undeveloped reserves. Southwestern Energy Company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Spring, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SandRidge Mississippian Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.