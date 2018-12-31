SCANA Co. (SCG) Position Boosted by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,242,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in SCANA were worth $48,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCG. Cognios Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of SCANA by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 67,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of SCANA by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SCANA by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 828,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,914,000 after purchasing an additional 68,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SCANA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,023,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

Get SCANA alerts:

NYSE:SCG opened at $48.89 on Monday. SCANA Co. has a 12 month low of $33.61 and a 12 month high of $51.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.09.

SCANA (NYSE:SCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.20. SCANA had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that SCANA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. SCANA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

SCG has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded SCANA from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $48.50 price objective on shares of SCANA in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Williams Capital upgraded SCANA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 26th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SCANA in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded SCANA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

WARNING: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/scana-co-scg-position-boosted-by-legal-general-group-plc.html.

SCANA Company Profile

SCANA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company owns nuclear, coal, hydro, natural gas, oil, biomass, and solar generating facilities. It also purchases, sells, and transports natural gas; and offers energy-related services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SCANA Co. (NYSE:SCG).

Receive News & Ratings for SCANA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SCANA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.