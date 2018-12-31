Scientific Games (SGMS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $17.13, but opened at $17.49. Scientific Games shares last traded at $17.88, with a volume of 2028590 shares.

Specifically, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 200,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Monday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.20 per share, with a total value of $3,240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,118.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald O. Perelman acquired 100,000 shares of Scientific Games stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,765,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 88,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,764.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 600,000 shares of company stock worth $9,842,000 over the last quarter. 40.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Scientific Games in a research note on Monday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Scientific Games from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Scientific Games to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Scientific Games from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -8.02 and a beta of 2.22.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $828.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Scientific Games Corp will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 168.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 539,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after purchasing an additional 339,059 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 367,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 111,958 shares during the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC now owns 30,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 10,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 147,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 26,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

