Select Income REIT (SIR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.87

Shares of Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.87 and last traded at $7.18, with a volume of 60895 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.55.

SIR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub lowered Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Select Income REIT from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Select Income REIT to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Income REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.65, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $121.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.17 million. Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Select Income REIT will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Select Income REIT by 4.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 109,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Select Income REIT by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 731,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Select Income REIT by 73.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,998 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Select Income REIT by 11.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 467,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Select Income REIT by 26.0% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. 50.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, ILPT, properties that are primarily net leased to single tenants. As of September 30, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 368 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.8 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

