SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $100,000 in Elbit Systems Ltd (ESLT) Stock

SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd (NASDAQ:ESLT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 413.1% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 168,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,883,000 after purchasing an additional 135,595 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 431.7% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 85,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,746,000 after purchasing an additional 69,510 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Elbit Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

NASDAQ:ESLT opened at $115.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Elbit Systems Ltd has a 12-month low of $109.81 and a 12-month high of $151.91.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The aerospace company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $895.15 million for the quarter. Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Elbit Systems Company Profile

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications worldwide. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; command, control, communications, computer, and intelligence systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber security products.

