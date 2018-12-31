SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Position in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 96.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 173,479 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 12.6% in the third quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 24.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,465 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Golar LNG Partners by 10.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 160,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 15,696 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $490,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Golar LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $465,000. 37.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GMLP opened at $10.63 on Monday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $10.23 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $757.78 million, a PE ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.39. Golar LNG Partners had a net margin of 32.94% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $108.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.64 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GMLP. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Golar LNG Partners Profile

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

