SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc (UEIC)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics Inc (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Electronics were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,959,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,749,000 after buying an additional 144,305 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 843,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,871,000 after buying an additional 135,359 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 363,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 205,222 shares during the last quarter. Engaged Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,318,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Electronics by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 126,479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after buying an additional 89,702 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of UEIC stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $338.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.36. Universal Electronics Inc has a 52-week low of $23.29 and a 52-week high of $55.90.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $182.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.11 million. Universal Electronics had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 11.88%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Electronics Inc will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

In other news, insider David Cheung Hyen Chong sold 3,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,695.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Electronics Inc develops and manufactures pre-programmed and universal control products, audio-video (AV) accessories, software and intelligent wireless security products, and sensing and automation components for home entertainment and automation systems. The company offers universal infrared and radio frequency (RF) remote controls; integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded; and software, firmware, and technology solutions that enable devices, including televisions, set-top boxes, audio systems, smartphones, tablets, game controllers, and other consumer electronic devices to wirelessly connect and interact with home networks, as well as interactive services to control and deliver digital entertainment and information.

