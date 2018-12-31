Shaw Communications (SJR) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.96% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shaw Communications continues to benefit from strong wireless business primarily due to increase in subscriber base. Additionally, higher average revenue per unit (ARPU) is also aiding the wireless growth. This momentum is expected to continue as the company may benefit from an increasing data-driven environment. Moreover, robust performance by the company’s wireless operations that cover almost half of the Canadian population are expected to boost the top line. Further, we are bullish about Shaw Communications’ initiative to deploy 700 MHz and 2500 MHz spectrum, which further improves the network quality. Notably, shares have outperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. However, continuing losses in the wireline segment is expected to hurt top-line growth. Moreover, customers’ shift to lower margin video packages is also expected to hurt top-line growth on a year-over-year basis.”

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Shaw Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.11. The company had a trading volume of 19,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.96. Shaw Communications has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $23.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 1.04%. As a group, analysts expect that Shaw Communications will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.0% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 40,614,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,580,000 after buying an additional 1,189,449 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,028,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,426,000 after purchasing an additional 371,707 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 12,028,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,426,000 after purchasing an additional 371,707 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,265,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,137 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 9,581,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,067,000 after purchasing an additional 145,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.89% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shaw Communications (SJR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.