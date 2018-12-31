Shivom (OMX) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million

Shivom (CURRENCY:OMX) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 31st. One Shivom token can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Coinsuper, Kucoin and IDEX. Shivom has a total market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $666.00 worth of Shivom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Shivom has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Shivom alerts:

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $461.48 or 0.12281836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000012 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00028625 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00001259 BTC.

Theta Token (THETA) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0461 or 0.00001345 BTC.

About Shivom

Shivom (OMX) is a token. It launched on June 5th, 2018. Shivom’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 666,501,680 tokens. The Reddit community for Shivom is /r/Shivom. Shivom’s official Twitter account is @ProjectShivom. Shivom’s official message board is medium.com/@projectshivom. The official website for Shivom is shivom.io.

Shivom Token Trading

Shivom can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX, Kucoin, DDEX and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shivom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shivom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shivom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shivom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shivom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.