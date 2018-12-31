Shopify Inc (SHOP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $166.41.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHOP. DA Davidson upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities set a $190.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Macquarie set a $185.00 price target on Shopify and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Shopify in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Shopify from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 725 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its holdings in Shopify by 92.5% during the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Shopify by 643.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,115 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the third quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Shopify during the second quarter worth $203,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHOP traded up $4.54 on Monday, reaching $138.00. The stock had a trading volume of 28,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,925. The company has a current ratio of 11.82, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Shopify has a 12-month low of $100.40 and a 12-month high of $176.60. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.14 and a beta of 1.42.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.34. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $270.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.17 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

