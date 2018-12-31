Short Interest in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Rises By 44.7%

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 19,210,005 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the November 30th total of 13,275,174 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,351,856 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Enterprise Products Partners presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Shares of EPD stock opened at $23.88 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 12-month low of $23.10 and a 12-month high of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $51.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.88.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director James T. Hackett sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $673,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 226,832 shares in the company, valued at $6,110,854.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider W Randall Fowler acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.19 per share, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,005 shares of company stock worth $902,932. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 321.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,588,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360,904 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2,608.2% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,802,034 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,513,942 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,877.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,367,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $125,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,649 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 496.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,491,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $124,289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 42,260,456 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,214,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,648 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/short-interest-in-enterprise-products-partners-l-p-epd-rises-by-44-7.html.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.