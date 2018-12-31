Short Interest in Focus Financial Partners Inc (FOCS) Declines By 31.9%

Focus Financial Partners Inc (NASDAQ:FOCS) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 862,144 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the November 30th total of 1,265,649 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 261,176 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOCS. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,254,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,886,000. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,594,000. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $25.55 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. Focus Financial Partners had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The company had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Focus Financial Partners will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FOCS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Focus Financial Partners to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. The company's wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. It also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

