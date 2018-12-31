Short Interest in PHI INC/SH NV (PHIIK) Rises By 90.1%

PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,691,043 shares, a growth of 90.1% from the November 30th total of 1,415,394 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 267,099 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 10.1 days. Approximately 26.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of PHI INC/SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th.

Get PHI INC/SH alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PHIIK opened at $1.95 on Monday. PHI INC/SH has a fifty-two week low of $1.69 and a fifty-two week high of $13.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

PHI INC/SH (NASDAQ:PHIIK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The energy producer reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter. PHI INC/SH had a negative net margin of 0.97% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $168.79 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PHI INC/SH stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PHI INC/SH NV (NASDAQ:PHIIK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 87,880 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.56% of PHI INC/SH as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 48.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/31/short-interest-in-phi-inc-sh-nv-phiik-rises-by-90-1.html.

About PHI INC/SH

PHI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation services to, from, and among offshore facilities for customers in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production industry in the United States and internationally. It operates through three business segments: Oil and Gas, Air Medical, and Technical Services.

See Also: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PHI INC/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHI INC/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.