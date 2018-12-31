Signals Network (SGN) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $187.00

Signals Network (CURRENCY:SGN) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 31st. During the last week, Signals Network has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Signals Network token can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Liquid. Signals Network has a total market cap of $361,425.00 and approximately $187.00 worth of Signals Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Signals Network

Signals Network launched on February 26th, 2018. Signals Network’s total supply is 185,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,123,155 tokens. Signals Network’s official Twitter account is @signals_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Signals Network is signals.network. Signals Network’s official message board is blog.signals.network. The Reddit community for Signals Network is /r/SignalsNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signals Network

Signals Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signals Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signals Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Signals Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

