SINO LD LTD/S (SNLAY) versus National Health Investors (NHI) Critical Review

SINO LD LTD/S (OTCMKTS:SNLAY) and National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Get SINO LD LTD/S alerts:

SINO LD LTD/S has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, National Health Investors has a beta of 0.34, suggesting that its stock price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for SINO LD LTD/S and National Health Investors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SINO LD LTD/S 0 0 0 0 N/A National Health Investors 1 5 4 0 2.30

National Health Investors has a consensus price target of $75.13, suggesting a potential downside of 0.35%. Given National Health Investors’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe National Health Investors is more favorable than SINO LD LTD/S.

Dividends

SINO LD LTD/S pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. National Health Investors pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.3%. National Health Investors pays out 75.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. National Health Investors has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. National Health Investors is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and National Health Investors’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SINO LD LTD/S $1.37 billion 8.37 $1.79 billion N/A N/A National Health Investors $278.66 million 11.43 $159.36 million $5.33 14.14

SINO LD LTD/S has higher revenue and earnings than National Health Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

69.3% of National Health Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of National Health Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SINO LD LTD/S and National Health Investors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SINO LD LTD/S N/A N/A N/A National Health Investors 53.15% 11.56% 5.94%

Summary

National Health Investors beats SINO LD LTD/S on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SINO LD LTD/S Company Profile

Sino Land Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, manages, and trades in properties. It operates in six divisions: Property Sales, Property Rental, Property Management and Other Services, Hotel Operations, Investments in Securities, and Financing. The company's property portfolio includes office/retail buildings, industrial buildings, car parks, hotels, and residential buildings. It also provides cleaning, building construction and management, financing, notes issue, administration, security, mortgage loan financing, secretarial, management, project management, share investment, living, consultancy, and deposit placing services, as well as operates hotels. As of June 30, 2018, the company had a land bank of approximately 21.9 million square feet of attributable floor area in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Sydney. The company is headquartered in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong. Sino Land Company Limited is a subsidiary of Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited.

National Health Investors Company Profile

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Receive News & Ratings for SINO LD LTD/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SINO LD LTD/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.