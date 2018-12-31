Skychain (SKCH) Trading Down 28.1% This Week

Skychain (CURRENCY:SKCH) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. One Skychain token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00003807 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Livecoin. Skychain has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and $10,820.00 worth of Skychain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Skychain has traded 28.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00009479 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003044 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.39 or 0.02282786 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00159327 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.84 or 0.00204882 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026454 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000109 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026433 BTC.

Skychain’s total supply is 12,360,000 tokens. Skychain’s official Twitter account is @skychainglobal. The official website for Skychain is skychain.global. The Reddit community for Skychain is /r/Skychain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skychain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skychain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Skychain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skychain using one of the exchanges listed above.

