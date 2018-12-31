Skycoin (SKY) Hits One Day Volume of $421,769.00

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 31st. Skycoin has a market cap of $10.65 million and approximately $421,769.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Skycoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00025934 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, ChaoEX, C2CX and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Skycoin has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009394 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00003007 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00027136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.40 or 0.02286926 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00162285 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00200999 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027309 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00027224 BTC.

Skycoin Coin Profile

Skycoin launched on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Skycoin is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Skycoin Coin Trading

Skycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C2CX, Cryptopia, Binance, ChaoEX and Iquant. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

