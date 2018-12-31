Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact BSM Technologies (GPS) Share Price

News headlines about BSM Technologies (TSE:GPS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BSM Technologies earned a media sentiment score of 1.15 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of BSM Technologies stock traded up C$0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting C$0.80. 28,610 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,080. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. BSM Technologies has a twelve month low of C$0.52 and a twelve month high of C$1.41.

Separately, Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BSM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 20th.

About BSM Technologies

BSM Technologies Inc provides real-time GPS fleet and asset management solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Sentinel fleet management solutions, including fleet and asset tracking, actionable report, machine to machine, interactive mapping, electronic logging device compatibility, routing, landmark and geozone, fuel and maintenance, workflow management, real-time alert, safety and compliance, and reefer monitoring services; and electronic logging device solutions, such as automatic on-board recorder, in-cab mobile data terminal, graphical logs, Web-based reports, driver identification, and vehicle inspection reporting.

