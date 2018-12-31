Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Extremely Unlikely to Impact Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Price

News articles about Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Microsoft earned a news sentiment score of 1.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the software giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

MSFT stock opened at $100.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.85. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $83.83 and a 12 month high of $116.18.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 21st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Oppenheimer set a $127.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.88.

In other news, insider Frank H. Brod sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.70, for a total value of $2,154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 66,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,181,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.77, for a total value of $1,117,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 177,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,887,347.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,918 shares of company stock valued at $30,102,412 in the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services for businesses, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

