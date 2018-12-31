S&P Global (SPGI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “S&P Global operates in a highly competitive market of credit rating, research, investment and advisory services. Intense competition is likely to hurt the company’s market share as well as top line and strain margins. The company remains vulnerable to proceedings, investigations and inquiries with respect to the ratings provided, leading to legal charges, damages or fines. Weak issuance in the U.S. and Asia is weighing on the company’s top line. The initial issuance was so strong that it crowded out issuers capacity to tap re-pricing. Shares of S&P Global have underperformed the industry in the past six months. Despite such negatives, the company continues to benefit from growing demand for business information services driven by increasing demand for news, information, analytics solutions and risk mitigation. Acquisition is a key growth strategy for S&P Global.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SPGI. UBS Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $242.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 21st. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $204.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $170.08. 31,439 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,075. The company has a market cap of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. S&P Global has a one year low of $156.68 and a one year high of $217.31.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 340.41% and a net margin of 27.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other S&P Global news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total value of $41,289.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 306 shares in the company, valued at $56,154.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Capital Guardian Trust Co. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

